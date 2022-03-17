On Shweta Bachchan's Birthday, Epic Throwbacks From Brother Abhishek. Her Reaction

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. (courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights Shweta hosted the huge bash

Abhishek jetted off with family for a vacation

He will be next seen in Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are one of the most loved siblings of B-town. When together, they never give others a chance to mess with them, and it was evident when they appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. As Shweta has turned a year older today, her baby brother shared an adorable post wishing his "Shwetdi". The video featured some unseen childhood pics of the siblings and some adult pics celebrating the festival. He captioned the post as, "Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!".

Soon after Abhishek Bachchan shared the post, Shweta Bachchan thanked Abhishek for the wish. In the comment section, she wrote, "Love you G this is soo cute. Wish we were little again!!!".

Here have a look:

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her mother by sharing some childhood pictures of herself with her mother on her Instagram story. She captioned one of the images as "Happy Birthday," along with a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Actress Katrina Kaif wished Shweta by sharing a picture of her on her Instagram story. Along with the post, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday To The Best Woman shwetabachchan All The Love To You."

Shweta Bachchan hosted a huge birthday bash, attended by her family and friends, including Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan, and Manish Malhotra.

Coming back to Abhishek Bachchan, currently, he is on a vacation with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family was spotted at the airport, leaving for their vacation.

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in the film Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The movie is based on a man named Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is in jail and wants to appear for the 10th board exam. The film is helmed by Tushar Jalota and will be released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022.