Aryan And Gauri Khan Lead Celeb Roll-Call At Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Party

Aryan Khan spotted attending party

Highlights Shweta Bachchan hosted a white-themed party

Aryan arrived with mother Gauri

BFFs Ananya and Shanaya ruled the party

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan celebrated her 48th birthday party on Wednesday. She hosted a grand party, attended by several big celebs, including her mother Jaya Bachchan, BFF Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Sidharth Malhotra. The party was a star-studded affair, but what grabbed our attention was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who got embroiled in a drug-on-cruise case, attended the bash. However, it's unclear if her brother Abhishek Bachchan and sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the party as the duo were pictured at the airport leaving for vacation.

The white theme was evident as each celeb arrived in stunning white outfits. Aryan Khan was spotted in a white graphic t-shirt while mommy Gauri Khan opted for a traditional white outfit. It was a second public appearance of Aryan after he was arrested by NCB in a drugs-on-cruise case last year. Months ago, he was spotted with his sister Suhana Khan at the IPL auction event, representing his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the pics from Shweta Bachchan's birthday party below:

BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also attended the bash clad in white bodycon dresses looking super sensuous. Here have a look at pics shared by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Director Karan Johar didn't follow the theme and added a dash of bling and black in his outfit, looking super dashing. Check out the pics:

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan looked beautiful as usual in a white ethnic suit. Check out below:

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, dressed in white traditional outfits, posed for the shutterbugs. Check out the pics below:

However, Sonali Bendre opted for black for the white theme party. Here have a look at the pics:

Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla were also snapped arriving at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash.

Here have a look at more pics from the bash:

Talking about Shweta, she tries to stay away from the limelight, but the paparazzi always manages to find her. She is an author and a columnist. She had released her book Paradise Tower and launched her own fashion label in 2018. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and has two children--Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.