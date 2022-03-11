Spot The Bachchans In Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah's Wedding Album

Tina Ambani shared this image.(courtesy: tinaambaniofficial)

Weeks after Anmol and Khrisha Shah's wedding, Tina Ambani shared new pictures from the album on her Instagram profile on Friday afternoon. One of the shots features members of the Bachchan family. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan and along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek and granddaughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aardahya were seen twinning in pink. Nita Ambani captioned the post:"Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding."

Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina, got married last month. Swipe to see the photograph of the Bachchans in the album:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared pictures from the festivities last month. She shared a picture with mom Jaya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and wrote: "You, Me and Dupree."

Here's another one. "Ft my Mamacitas," wrote Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The star couple will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in the Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers. Navya Nanda is an entrepreneur, while her brother aspires to be an actor.