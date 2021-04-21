On Shraddha Kapoor's 'Ghar Ka Khana' Post, Nargis Fakhri Dropped This Comment

Shraddha Kapoor(L); Nargis Fakhri (R) (Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor posted a picture of home-cooked food on Instagram

Shraddha wrote, "ghar ka khana" in the caption

Nargis Fakhri commented on her post

Lately, Shraddha Kapoor has been in the headlines for her Maldives getaway. She recently returned to Mumbai. The actress is now feeling grateful to be back home. Shraddha is also feeling grateful to have "ghar ka khana" as she is staying at home amid the lockdown in Maharashtra. Her latest Instagram post says it all. On Tuesday, Shraddha posted a picture of home-cooked rajma-chawal on the platform and wrote, "ghar ka khana" in her caption. As can be seen in her plate, the actress blended kidney beans and rice with diced onions, sprouts and ladyfinger. What an interesting combination, Shraddha!

See her post here:

Shraddha's fans are reacting to her post in the comment section. Many of them dropped awestruck emojis and red heart emojis. We couldn't ignore how actress Nargis Fakhri reacted to Shraddha's post. She wrote, "I just salivated. I'm so hungry now. Thanks LOL." We are laughing out loud, are you?

Shraddha's post is the latest addition to her "ghar ka khana series" on Instagram. She frequently treats her Instafam to such pictures. Take a look at a few of them here:

Shraddha Kapoor returned from her beach vacation in the Maldives on Saturday. The actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport the same day. Shraddha's tanned skin was the major highlight of her look.

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The movie hit the screens in 2020. Shraddha reunited with her co-star Tiger after Baaghi (2016), the first installment of the Baaghi franchise. Last year, she also worked in Street Dancer 3D.

Shraddha has upcoming trilogy Naagin coming up. The series will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Netflix film Torbaaz in 2020. The movie featured Sanjay Dutt in lead role.