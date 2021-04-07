Shraddha Kapoor's Maldives Pic Is Breakfast For The Wanderer Soul

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor is in the Maldives and she's doing everything that comprises a vacation itinerary - from chilling in the pool and taking a dip in the sea to basking in the sun and clicking fabulous photos. On Wednesday, Shraddha shared a glimpse of how she started the day and looks like it was with a power breakfast. The Baaghi actress shared a glimpse of what was on her breakfast spread in an Instagram postcard. "Breakfast for the soul," she captioned her video. Shraddha can be seen sitting at the breakfast table with a breath-taking backdrop of the Maldivian waters. She looks cute as a button, dressed in beige shorts and a powder blue crochet crop top.

Here's how Shraddha Kapoor checked in from Maldives on Wednesday:

Here's "just another day in paradise", featuring Shraddha Kapoor:

This is Shraddha's third trip to the Maldives. In March, she attended the wedding of cousin Priyaank Sharma in the South Asian country. She flew back to Mumbai for a brief while only to return to Maldives with her family later that month. Shraddha's travel buddies for the trip included dad Shakti Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kolhapure. On Monday, she announced her return in Maldives with this post. "Running back to nature," she wrote.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. She has a film with Ranbir Kapoor in her line-up. She is best known for films such as Haseena Parkar, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore and Stree.