Shraddha Kapoor Returns To Her Favourite Holiday Destination. Brother Siddhanth Thinks She Should Settle There

We are quite envious of how 2021 is going for actress Shraddha Kapoor - she is currently on her third trip to the Maldives. The 34-year-old actress checked into her favourite vacation destination on Monday morning, since when she's been sharing glimpses of her Maldives vacay on Instagram. "Running back to nature," Shraddha Kapoor captioned her post, as she checked into Instagram from the resort island Baros Maldives. Commenting on Shraddha's third trip to the Maldives, the actress' brother Siddhant Kapoor came up with a brilliant idea. "Let's just settle there now," he wrote in the comments section along with the ROFL emojis.

In the photo, Shraddha gives off major tropical vibes as she soaks up the Maldivian sun on a wooden deck. Dressed in yellow and white, Shraddha Kapoor's resort wear wardrobe is just on point. Here's how she gave us major wanderlust:

Like we said, this is Shraddha's recurrent trip to the Maldives. In March, she attended the wedding of cousin Priyaank Sharma in the South Asian country. She flew back to Mumbai for a brief while only to return to Maldives with her family later that month. Shraddha's travel buddies for the trip included dad Shakti Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kolhapure. Here are some pages out of Shraddha Kapoor's Maldives diaries:

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3. She has a film with Ranbir Kapoor in her line-up. She is best known for films such as Haseena Parkar, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore and Stree.