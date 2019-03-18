On Shashi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Rishi Kapoor Remembers The Legend With Epic Memories

Rishi Kapoor tweeted this on Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary (courtesy chintskap)

On Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Rishi Kapoor tweeted priceless photos from his pitara of throwback pictures simply to say: "Happy birthday, Shashi uncle!" Both the photos shared by Rishi Kapoor are from the celebratory event after Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. "What a proud moment for the Shashi Kapoor family! Dadasheb Phalke Award for him. Third Phalke Award in the family! Happy Birthday uncle!" wrote Rishi Kapoor, whose tweets opened the floodgates of memories from four years ago. In one of the photos, Shashi Kapoor can be seen accompanied by his son Kunal Kapoor and daughter Sanjana Kapoor. Kunal Kapoor's children Zahan and Shaira were also with their grandfather. Zahan and Shaira kept Shashi Kapoor's has kept alive the Christmas brunch tradition set by Shashi Kapoor.

What a proud moment for the Shashi Kapoor family ! Dada Sahab Phalke award for him. Third Phalke Award in the family! Happy Birthday uncle! pic.twitter.com/0et8LUVM4e — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 18, 2019

In the other photo, Shashi Kapoor can be seen surrounded by grand-nephew Ranbir (Rishi Kapoor's son), grand-niece Karisma Kapoor (Randhir Kapoor's daughter) and also Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Rekha, who co-starred with the acting legend in films like Baseraa and Utsav, also joined the Kapoors in the photo. Neetu Singh co-starred opposite Shashi Kapoor in Deewar before she married Rishi Kapoor in 1980.

Happy Birthday Shashi Uncle! pic.twitter.com/2ddFYW7CTv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 18, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan, who famously co-starred with Shashi Kapoor in films such as Deewar, Namak Halal and Kabhi Kabhie, spoke at the ceremony. On Monday, this is how he remembered Shashi Kapoor. Big B also paid tribute to four-time Goa Chief Minister and former defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday.

T 3122 - ...Manohar Parrikar .. Shashi Kapoor pic.twitter.com/fPj7DbrtB6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2019

The event at Prithvi Theatre may have been a close-knit one but it was not without Shashi Kapoor's former heroines joining him to celebrate his honour. The likes of Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Nafisa Ali and Supriya Pathak were in attendance.

And his heroines! WOW pic.twitter.com/EmnyOvxtYS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 10, 2015

"Shashi ji... we miss you," tweeted Shabana Azmi.

Shashiji .. we miss you.. your warmth your generosity your humanity .. Today would have been your 81st birthday .. pic.twitter.com/YR6ZldG1KT — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 18, 2019

Shashi Kapoor was confined to a wheelchair in the last years of his life. Shashi Kapoor died in December last year and was mourned by all of Bollywood and also the likes of Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and others. Shashi Kapoor died after battling kidney ailment. He was 79.

