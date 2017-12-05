Shashi Kapoor, Fondly Remembered By Karisma, Neetu And Other Kapoors

Bollywood bid a final farewell to shaan-daar legend Shashi Kapoor on Tuesday morning but posts in fond remembrance of the actor continue to flood social media. Karisma Kapoor, whose father Randhir Kapoor is Shashi Kapoor's nephew, shared a lovely photo featuring herself along with the late actor from two years back. The photo is one of the many priceless moments captured at the ceremony held to celebrate Randhir Kapoor's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which he received in 2015. "Farewell Shashi uncle, fond memories," wrote Karisma and reminded us of another photo from the same day which quickly went viral (more on that later).
Highlights
- Karisma shared an adorable photo with Shashi Kapoor
- "Farewell Shashi uncle, fond memories," wrote Karisma
- Neetu Kapoor had a blast from the past to share
This is how Karisma remembered "Shashi uncle":
Shashi Kapoor, last of his generation, was also the uncle of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor whose son Ranbir Kapoor is. On Tuesday afternoon, he was cremated with state honours at the Santa Cruz crematorium and his funeral was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir and his father Rishi Kapoor, who flew down from New Delhi on short notice. Looks like Rishi Kapoor, known to be an active celebrity on Twitter, did not really have the time to share condolences on Twitter but his wife Neetu Kapoor made up for it. Rishi Kapoor was filming a movie in the national capital.
In a major throwback stunt, Neetu Kapoor clicked a photo of a photo placed on their mantelpiece and paid her tribute to the late acting legend. You can see Shashi Kapoor with his father Prithviraj Kapoor in the photo below. It appears to be from a time when Shashi Kapoor was a favourite child artist in Bollywood - he played the younger version of brother Raj Kapoor's characters in movies like Awaara and Aag.
This is the viral photo that we mentioned above - Shashi Kapoor features with eight of his former heroines.
And his heroines! WOW pic.twitter.com/EmnyOvxtYS— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 10, 2015
This will remain the Kapoors' last Christmas photo with the family veteran. Taken last year, Shashi Kapoor was surrounded by Rishi, Randhir and Rajeev, who are there with their younger generations. Armaan and Adaar Jain, Karisma and Ranbir, all are there.
Shashi Kapoor was taken to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Sunday, where he died yesterday. He was 79 and had been on dialysis for failing kidneys. Messages mourning the death of the actor had begun pouring in on Twitter yesterday evening and spilled over to Tuesday. Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional farewell note while those like Kamal Haasan, Sridevi and Madhuri hailed Shashi Kapoor for his brilliant contribution to cinema and theatre.