Rishi Kapoor Cancels Shoot, Rushes Home For Shashi Kapoor's Funeral

Rishi Kapoor's absence at Shashi Kapoor's residence on Monday evening was made up by his son - actor Ranbir Kapoor. Busy star Rishi Kapoor was actually filming his new moviein New Delhi when the news of his uncle Shashi Kapoor's death reached him. The veteran actor reportedly left the shoot midway to reach Mumbai at the soonest and in time for Shashi Kapoor's last rites , which are currently underway in Mumbai and Rishi Kapoor was there too. Speaking to mid-day , a source closely working with the Kapoors, had told mid-day on Monday evening: "We are the airport looking at the flight schedule, and want to reach Mumbai at the earliest. We might go tonight or tomorrow morning."Back home in Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor spotted a priceless photo of Shashi Kapoor with his father Prithviraj Kapoor on the mantelpiece. Shashi Kapoor also played the younger version of brother Raj Kapoor's characters in movies likeandTuesday morning, the late actor's body was taken from Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital to the Santa Cruz crematorium with a stop at Prithvi Theatre. Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal and Randhir Kapoor, were among the family members who were spotted. Also photographed at the crematorium were Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.On Monday evening, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's co-star of several hit films, dropped by the Kapoor residence with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya. Other than the Bachchans, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor also dropped by Shashi Kapoor's residence - Kareena was driven in by her husband Saif Ali Khan while Karisma arrived with her mother Babita. There was only a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, who quickly rushed inside.The Kapoor sisters are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor while Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor's son. Both Randhir and Rishi Kapoor are Shashi Kapoor's nephews. Shashi Kapoor was born to theatre personality and film actor Prithviraj Kapoor and was the last of his generation of Kapoors. He is survived by his three children with late actress Jennifer Kendal - Sanjana, Kunal and Karan.