How Kareena, Saif And The Kapoors Celebrated Shashi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

"My uncle (Shashi Kapoor) was a family man and always believed in celebrations. In fact, he had told us that we should not mourn his death and instead, celebrate his life. I think his kids are just doing that and are paying an ode to him. Like my father, Raj Kapoor said, 'The show must go on'," he said.
Here's how the Kapoors celebrated Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary:
كارينا كابور خان وزوجها سيف علي خان راندهير كابور ريما كابور جاين وزوجها واولادهما ارمان وادار جاين كونال كابور ابن شاشي كابور وابنائه زهان وشايرا كابور Real Kapoor and Sons
Christmas was celebrated and gifts were exchanged in the Kapoor household last December, especially as a tribute to Shashi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Randhi Kapoor, Rima Jain, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Neila Devi, the Jain brothers - Armaan and Adar and the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma had also arrived with the families. This year, Christmas was all about sharing fond memories of Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor had told mid-day: "Like every year, we are expecting the entire family to be there. As usual, there will be lots of food, and this time around, it will be special as we will remember Shashiji and share our fond memories of him."
On December 4, Shashi Kapoor died in Mumbai after battling kidney-related ailment for months. The legendary actor was cremated with state honours with a three-gun salute by Mumbai Police the next day.