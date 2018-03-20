How Kareena, Saif And The Kapoors Celebrated Shashi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 20, 2018 10:55 IST
Inside the Kapoors' dinner party (courtesy shashikapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena and Saif reportedly hosted a dinner
  2. The Kapoors celebrated Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary
  3. Shashi Kapoor died in December last year
The Kapoors got together over the weekend to celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, who died in December last year. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reportedly hosted a dinner to mark the special day, a photo from which has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In attendance were Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, father Randhir Kapoor, his sister Rima Jain, Kareena's cousins Armaan and Adar Jain, Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and several other Kapoors. It's always a delight to see the Kapoors getting together, like during the annual Christmas brunch or for birthday celebrations. In an interview with mid-day, just days after Shashi Kapoor died, Randhir Kapoor explained why fam-jamming together is essential for the Kapoors.

"My uncle (Shashi Kapoor) was a family man and always believed in celebrations. In fact, he had told us that we should not mourn his death and instead, celebrate his life. I think his kids are just doing that and are paying an ode to him. Like my father, Raj Kapoor said, 'The show must go on'," he said.

Here's how the Kapoors celebrated Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary:
 


Christmas was celebrated and gifts were exchanged in the Kapoor household last December, especially as a tribute to Shashi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Randhi Kapoor, Rima Jain, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Neila Devi, the Jain brothers - Armaan and Adar and the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma had also arrived with the families. This year, Christmas was all about sharing fond memories of Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor had told mid-day: "Like every year, we are expecting the entire family to be there. As usual, there will be lots of food, and this time around, it will be special as we will remember Shashiji and share our fond memories of him."

Here's a look at the Kapoors' Christmas brunch from 2016:
 


On December 4, Shashi Kapoor died in Mumbai after battling kidney-related ailment for months. The legendary actor was cremated with state honours with a three-gun salute by Mumbai Police the next day.
 

