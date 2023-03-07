On Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh-Themed Holi Post, Fans Invoked Kiara-Sidharth Wedding

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

On the occasion of Holi, some of Bollywood's biggest names have been blessing our social media feeds with greetings and special posts. A case in point is Shahid Kapoor, whose Holi greetings stand out from the rest. This is because the actor has used a scene from his biggest hit Kabir Singh to mark the occasion. The scene in question is one where an enraged Kabir is seen riding his bike to confront some bullies who harassed his partner, Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) on Holi. The video has been edited to end with the text: “Kuch nahi bro... Bas happy Holi wish karne aa raha tha.” In the caption, Shahid Kapoor simply wrote, “Holi mood.”

The fun post did not go unnoticed by fans of Shahid Kapoor and Kabir Singh. Several of the comments refer to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, joking that this is probably how Kabir felt after seeing Preeti getting married to someone else. Sample this – one fan wrote: “Kabir after seeing Kiara Advani marrying Sidharth Malhotra.” Another added: “Kabir going to their house after seeing Kiara and Sid's new Holi post.” “Kabir after seeing Kiara Advani playing Holi with Sidharth Malhotra,” a follower joked.

Fans in Shahid Kapoor's comments section are referring to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's new Holi post. The images, from the couple's Haldi ceremony last month, feature Kiara and Sidharth seated next to one another, dressed in traditional ensembles and floral accessories. In one of the images, Kiara Advani is also seen applying the ceremonial turmeric paste on Sidharth's face. Sharing the images, Kiara Advani said: “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours,” with a long line of multi-coloured hearts.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor was one of the few Bollywood celebrities to be present at the wedding. Shahid was accompanied at the event by his wife, Mira Kapoor.

Announcing their wedding on Instagram, Kiara Advani shared some lovely images from the ceremony and said: “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The first line of the caption is a dialogue from the film Shershaah. It was on the sets of Shershaah that Sidharth and Kiara began dating.

Mira Kapoor also shared an image of Shahid Kapoor and herself from the wedding. In the caption, she gushed: “Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying all the praise coming his way for his maiden web series Farzi. He is seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in the Raj and DK project.