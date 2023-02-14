New Pics From Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Festivities Make The Perfect Valentine's Day Post

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Love is in the air and on newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram profiles too. The celeb couple marked Valentine's Day by sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities. The couple can be seen twinning and winning in yellow outfits. Kiara Advani captioned the post: "Pyaar ka rang chada hain (it's the colour of love)." The pictures are a sheer delight. The couple can be seen smiling with their hearts in each frame. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer last week and hosted a big, fat Bollywood reception on Sunday.

See Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's new pictures here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. They shared dreamy pictures from their wedding last week. Kiara captioned the post: Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

On the professional front, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have super busy schedules ahead. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.