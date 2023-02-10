Pics Of Ladkiwale Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in Jaisalmer. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding was an intimate affair. However, a few close friends made it to the guest list and also to the festivities that took place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput. Mira Rajput, on Friday, shared pictures from the wedding. Mira wore an outfit by Faraz Manan." She wrote in the caption: "Ladkiwale." She added, "Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra."

See Mira Rajput's post here:

Karan Johar, who has worked with both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara in multiple projects, was also an attendee at the wedding. He shared pictures from the wedding on social media and wrote: "It was such a warm and intimate shaadi... And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous Manish Malhotra for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple! Manish you're the best! Love you." The filmmaker also thanked his stylist and manager in the post.

The guests at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding included Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani along with husband Anand Piramal were also present at the wedding. Juhi Chawla, who happens to be a a family friend of Kiara Advani, attended with husband Jay Mehta. Manish Malhotra doubled up as a friend as well as the wedding couturier. Ram Charan's wife Upasana, in the comments section of Kiara's post, apologised for not attending the wedding and wrote: "Congratulations! This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you." Ram Charan will co-star with Kiara in director S Shankar's untitled film.