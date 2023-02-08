Mira Rajput's Message For Newlywed Kiara Advani: 'Ab Toh Bombaywali...'

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

For newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood stars poured out wishes on social media. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures from their wedding on social media on Tuesday. Mira Rajput, who was husband Shahid Kapoor's plus one at the wedding, wished the newlyweds with a special post. Mira Rajput flew to Jaisalmer with husband Shahid Kapoor over the weekend. The couple returned to Mumbai last night. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are co-stars of the 2019 hit Kabir Singh. Mira, on her Instagram stories, shared a picture of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and she wrote: "Love and only love, Congratulations Mr and Mrs Malhotra. Magic and masti, forever and ever. Ab toh Bombay vali bhi Dilli ho gayi." Kiara Advani happens to be from Mumbai, while Sidharth Malhotra's hometown is Delhi.

This is what Mira Rajput posted:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday, shared pictures from their big day and they wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

See Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding photos here:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story began on a film set. They first met during the wrap party of the 2018 film Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. The couple got married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.