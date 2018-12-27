On Salman Khan's 53rd Birthday, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta Post Wishes

Salman Khan hosted a birthday bash in his Panvel farmhouse on Wednesday

Entertainment | Updated: December 27, 2018 14:05 IST
On Salman Khan's 53rd Birthday, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta Post Wishes

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and family (Image courtesy katrinakaif)


  1. "Happy birthday Salman Khan, keep being a star," Katrina wrote
  2. "Love you to the moon and back," Salman Khan wrote
  3. "Have a blessed year Salman Khan," wrote Sushmita Sen

On Salman Khan's 53rd birthday, his colleagues are sharing fabulous messages for him on social media. Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Mouni Roy who also attended Salman's midnight birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Elli AvRam, Remo D'Souza, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Varun Sharma also shared birthday posts on social media. Katrina, who will be sharing screen space with the actor in his upcoming film Bharat, wished his co-star with a photo featuring herself with Salman, Alizeh (Alvira and Atul Agnihotri's daughter) and Arhaan Khan (Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son). "Happy birthday Salman Khan, keep being a star," Katrina captioned her photo.

Sushmita Sen posted a heartwarming post for her Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star which read: "Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...we dance." The journey from falling in love with Prem on screen in Maine Pyar Kiya 1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya 2005, what a destined journey indeed!!! Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating 'Being Human' Have a blessed year Salman Khan. Know that I will always love you!" She accompanied the post with a video, which appears to have been taken at Salman's midnight party.

 

 

Sonam Kapoor also shared a heartwarming wish for her Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star on Instagram and wrote: "Dearest Salman, wishing you a very Dabangg. Birthday with lots of dhamaka. To many more years of burning up the dance floor. Lots of love on this special day."

 

 

Mouni Roy, who was part of Salman's midnight birthday bash at his farmhouse, shared photos with the actor on social media and accompanied it with an adorable post which read: "He is rid of thoughts and words of other people ; has his own language. Happy birthday Salman Khan; am a fangirl for life. Wish you all the happiness and love you bring into everybody's lives. Also laughter and food were the main ingredients of the evening amongst lots of dancing."

Madhuri Dixit, who has featured with Salman Khan in hit films like Saajan and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, also posted birthday wish for him. "Happy Birthday, Salman Khan. May you be forever blessed with loads of love and laughter. Have a good one," she wrote. Preity Zinta, who is a very close friend of Salman and has featured together in films like Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Jaan-E-Mann and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke wrote this on social media: "Happy birthday to my sexiest, sweetest, maddest and rock solid friend Salman Khan. Thank you for always inspiring me by being more human than anyone I know and for making this world a better place for people no one else knows. Love you to the moon and back." She accompanied the post with a photo featuring herself with Salman Khan, which appears to be from the sets of Bigg Boss.

 

 

 

 

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bharat, which also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover. Bharat is a remake of Korean war drama Ode To My Father. Salman also announced the making of Dabangg 3. The third installment will be directed by his brother Arbaaz Khan.

