On Salman Khan's 55th Birthday, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor And Other Stars Share Throwbacks

A throwback picture of Salman Khan. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

"Happy birthday bhai," wrote Varun Dhawan

"Hope you have a wonderful, happy and healthy day," wrote Madhuri

As Salman Khan celebrates his 55th birthday today, Bollywood stars have bombarded social media with greetings for the actor. While some celebs have co-starred with him, others are self-confessed fans of the actor. Salman Khan's co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others have posted throwback pictures of the birthday boy on their respective social media profiles. Kareena Kapoor, who has worked with Salman Khan in super hit films such as Bodyguard, Kyon Ki, Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and has also featured in the song Fevikol Se from Salman's film Dabangg 2, shared a greyscale throwback picture of the actor from his early days in the film industry and she wrote: "Happy Birthday Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Forever Superstar."

Meanwhile, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also posted a super cute wish for the birthday boy. She wrote: "Throwback memories. Happy Birthday Salman Khan." Karisma and Salman are co-stars of films like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No 1, Judwaa, Chal Mere Bhai and Hum Saath - Saath Hain among many others.

Salman Khan's Saajan co-star Madhuri Dixit, who also starred with the actor in hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, wrote in her greeting: "Happy Birthday Salman. Hope you have a wonderful, happy and healthy day."

"You will always be special," wrote Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree.

Here are some more throwback pictures shared by Bollywood stars:

Here's wishing Salman Khan a very happy birthday.