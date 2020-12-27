Inside Salman Khan's Midnight Birthday Celebrations With Paparazzi

Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday today. (courtesy salmankhannewfan)

Highlights Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse

He will celebrate his birthday with family this year

The actor cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi

Happy birthday, Salman Khan! The actor was photographed at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday night, where he will be celebrating his birthday with his family members. On his 55th birthday, Salman Khan cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse. Pictures and videos from the actor's birthday celebrations have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media, which are spreading like wild fire on the Internet. The actor was seen dressed in a casual outfit. He paired a powder blue shirt with denims and happily smiled for the cameras as the shutterbugs popped flashlights. Salman Khan will reportedly opt for low-key birthday celebrations with family this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures and videos from Salman Khan's birthday celebrations this year:

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. He will next be seen in the action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will also star Salman's Kick co-star Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3.The actor has also signed Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers announced the project officially earlier this year.

Other than that, the actor will also star in Antim: The Final Truth, alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan Sharma), the teaser of which was released recently. The actor also produced the film Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, which has been directed by Satish Kaushik.