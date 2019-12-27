On Salman Khan's 54th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu And Other Celebs

Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. (Image courtesy: aslisona )

On Salman Khan's 54th birthday, several Bollywood's A-listers showered the birthday boy with a whole lot of love. On Friday, wishes poured in for the dabangg actor on social media, with some of the adorable birthday greetings arriving from Salman Khan's onscreen actresses Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah and others. South star Venkatesh Daggubati also wishes the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on Instagram. In her birthday wish, Katrina, who has worked with Salman Khan in Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, wrote: "Happy birthday, Salman Khan. Unstoppable, unbreakable and in all things, fearless. May you always stay this way."

Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha wished him by sharing a glimpse from his birthday party, which was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan. Referring to Shah Rukh and Salman's name, Sonakshi captioned her post: "S..S and S! Happy birthday, Salman Khan."

Bipasha Basu shared a couple of throwback pictures of herself and the actor and wrote: "Happy birthday, Salman. Stay blessed and loved forever. Have an awesome birthday." Saiee Manjrekar, who got her big break in Salman's recently released film Dabangg 3, wrote an adorable message for the actor: "Happy Birthday, Salman sir! Thank you for being my mentor, guide, first hero and for giving me a chance to be Khushi. Always going to look up to you!"

Daisy Shah shared a picture and wished the actor like this: "Wish you lots of love & happiness on this day! Happy birthday, Salman Khan."

Here's what Venkatesh posted for Salman Khan:

A lot of Bollywood actors such as Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn also made the day extra special for Salman Khan by wishing him on social media:

Happy Birthday Pandey ji. Have a great one @BeingSalmanKhan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 27, 2019

Here's wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday . Who taught me handome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/jOQ5AsSGor — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 26, 2019

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Bhau - you are and will always be special to me. God bless you with good health, happiness & loads of love pic.twitter.com/KimFCFUnVy — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 27, 2019

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a picture of him and wrote: "Happy birthday, Bhai .. there are so many things I've learned from you. Thank you for always being there." Aayush and Arpita welcomed their second child - baby girl Ayat - on Salman's birthday.

Salman Khan also thanked his fans for all the heart-warming wishes.

