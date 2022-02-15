On Raqesh Bapat's Valentine's Post For Shamita Shetty, Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Commented This

Shamita Shetty with Raqesh Bapat. (courtesy: raqeshbapat)

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat celebrated Valentine's Day together in Alibaug, going by their recent Instagram entries. Raqesh posted a clip of himself with Shamita and he wrote: "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale. Shamita Shetty, happy Valentine's Day." Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty wrote this is in her caption: "Well.... In time... my Valentine Raqesh Bapat ... You are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine's Day to my Insta family." In the comments section of Raqesh's post, his ex wife Ridhi Dogra commented: "Be blessed you both."

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat first met on the of 2010 TV show Maryada - Lekin Kab Tak. The duo were married for seven years before they decided to part ways.

See Shamita Shetty and Raqesh's posts here:

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat started dating in the Bigg Boss OTT house, where they were participants. Later, Raqesh appeared as a wildcard entrant on Bigg Boss 15, where Shamita was one of the finalists. However, he had to quit the show due to health issues.

Shamita Shetty is best known for her performances in Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Zeher. She has also participated in realty shows like Bigg Boss 3, Bigg Boss OTT and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. She also starred in the web-series Black Widows, alongside Swastika Mukherjee and Mona Singh.