Valentine's Day 2022: What Shilpa And Shamita Shetty Posted For Raj Kundra And Raqesh Bapat

Celebrity sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty both shared Valentine's Day posts and they are as different as chalk and cheese. Shilpa, dressed in Valentine-appropriate red, holds hands with husband Raj Kundra in the video she posted with this telling caption - "My Valentine... every day. Love and faith keeps us going." Raj Kundra was arrested last year in a case related to the making and distribution of pornographic content; he was later released on bail. Seen in this light, Shilpa's caption is something in the vein of affirmative action. The 46-year-old actress and her husband are believed to be in Alibaug currently.

In contrast to Shilpa's sombre tone, Shamita Shetty's Valentine's Day post is carefree and light-hearted. Shamita's boomerang video features her, dressed in white, dancing with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. "Well, In time, my Valentine Raqesh Bapat, you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine's Day to my Insta family," she wrote.

Raqesh, in his turn, shared a post as well, writing: "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." Shamita and Raqesh are also believed to be in Alibaug.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009. They have two children, son Viaan was born in 2012 and daughter Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy. Shilpa made her debut in 1993 film Baazigar and her credits include Dhadkan, Phir Milenge, Dus, Apne and Life In A... Metro. Last seen in Hungama 2, Shilpa is much in demand as a judge on talent shows like Super Dancer and India's Got Talent.

Shamita Shetty, 43, made her debut in 2000's Mohabbatein and starred in films like Fareb, Zeher and Cash. She appeared in the web-series Black Widows and has contested on several reality shows, most recently Bigg Boss 15 on which she met Raqesh Bapat.