On Ram Charan's 41st Birthday, Father Chiranjeevi Shares Sweet Childhood Pics, Writes Emotional Note

As it's actor Ram Charan's birthday on March 27, his father and legendary star Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note for his dear "Charan Babu."



"Charan Babu...From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today... You make me truly proud. The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values... every time I see it, my love and admiration for you only grow stronger," Chiranjeevi wrote on Instagram.

"May God's blessings and fans' love always guide you towards greater heights. Happy Birthday dear @alwaysramcharan," he added.



Chiranjeevi also posted several childhood pictures of Ram Charan. Reacting to one of the images, Ram's wife Upasana said that their daughter Anveera looks exactly like him. "Anveera is Carbon copy pic 3," she commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)



Earlier in January 2026, Ram and Upasana were blessed with twin babies -- son Shiva Ram Konidela and daughter Anveera Devi Konidela. They had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in 2023.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Peddi. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.



Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30, 2026.



Also Read: Peddi Teaser: Ram Charan Lets His Muscles Speak On The Wrestling Ground

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