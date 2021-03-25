On Nikki Tamboli's Holi Celebrations Video With Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik Dropped This Comment

Nikki Tamboli posted this video on Instagram. (Image courtesy: @nikki_tamboli)

Highlights Nikki Tamboli celebrated Holi with Jaan Kumar Sanu

Nikki shared the video of their celebrations on Instagram

Rubina Dilaik commented on her video

Bigg Boss 14 alumnus Nikki Tamboli, who tested positive for coronavirus a week ago, has posted a video on Instagram. The video features Nikki celebrating Holi with her fellow housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu. While there are a few days left for the festival, for Nikki, it has already arrived. In the video, Nikki and Jaan can be seen sitting with each other on the floor. Both of them opted for chikankari kurtas and blue jeans for the Holi celebration. We see Nikki applying gulaal on Jaan's cheeks, as he smiles at the moment. Jaan also applies gulaal on Nikki's face.

As seen in the video, Nikki and Jaan then leave their colourful hand imprints on a paper. The recently released song Rang Lageya can be heard in the background. The track features Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra as leads in which they are romantically paired with each other. Mahira and Paras are the former contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

Nikki added the hashtag "jaanki" in her caption and wrote, "Here's your dose of happiness from us #jaanki! Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colours, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka."

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik noticed Nikki's video on Instagram. She dropped a few red heart emojis in the comment section. Actor Shardul Pandit, who was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14, also commented on Nikki's post. He wrote, "Okay, my comment is still buffering."

While Nikki posted this video on Wednesday night, it seems that she shot this clip a few days ago before testing positive for Covid-19. On March 19, Nikki posted a note on Instagram in which she shared the news. She wrote, "I have been tested Covid-positive early this morning. I am self-quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice..."

Before testing positive for coronavirus, Nikki Tamboli was spotted at the Mumbai airport. In terms of work, Nikki made her acting debut in the 2019 film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. She also appeared in Raghav Lawrence's film Kanchana 3 the same year. In 2020, Nikki entered Bigg Boss in its fourteenth season where she finished as a second runner-up.