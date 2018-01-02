On New Year, Katrina Kaif Sends Postcards From Thailand

If you are holidaying in Thailand, then you may have bumped into Katrina Kaif. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress welcomed New Year 2018 in the beach-side location, where she is vacationing with her family. Katrina has been sharing photos from her Thailand diaries and her sister, Isabelle Kaif, has also made a few entries of her own. Katrina kicked off the New Year with a wonderful message for her fans, saying she's grateful for all the overwhelming love and affection. Sharing photos from her Thailand trip, this is what she wrote: "Thank you for every bit of love and support I have received this year ... I wish this year brings everyone so much love happiness and peace ....may we all connect to our higher purpose ...always help those in need ... aim for your goals don't let anything stop you. Feel the thing you fear ... feel it........and be FREE."
Highlights
- Katrina shared photos from her Thailand vacation on Instagram
- "Thank you for every bit of love and support," wrote Katrina
- "I wish this year brings everyone so much love," she added
Happy New Year, to you too, Katrina Kaif:
Thank you for every bit of love and support I have received this year ... I wish this year brings everyone so much love happiness and peace ....may we all connect to our higher purpose ...always help those in need ... aim for your goals don't let anything stop you . Feel the thing you fear ... feel it........and be FREE #happynewyear
Postcards from Isabelle:
The year 2018 started on a special note for Katrina because much-awaited details about her next movie with Aanand L Rai - in which she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma - were shared on January 1. Apart from the title of the film Zero, Shah Rukh's first look was also revealed in the teaser on Monday. Ahead of that, an impatient Katrina sent a note to Shah Rukh along with a lovely New Year wish.
The year 2017 also ended on a blockbuster note for Katrina Kaif, whose Christmas release Tiger Zinda Hai scored over Rs 250 crore at the box office and became the second highest grossing movie of the year with the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 in the first spot. Katrina co-stars with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.
Holidaying done, Katrina will resume shooting the Aanand L Rai movie, which stars Shah Rukh as a dwarf and Anushka as a scientist. Katrina also has Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan in the pipeline, which co-stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Zero is slated to hot screens on December 21, when it is most likely to clash with Kedarnath - Sara Ali Khan's debut movie.