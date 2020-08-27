On Neha Dhupia's Birthday, Husband Angad Bedi's Post For His 'No Filter Girl'

Angad Bedi shared this image. (courtesy: angadbedi)

Angad Bedi's birthday wish for wife Neha Dhupia is the definition of love. As the actress blows out 40 candles on her birthday cake today, wishes poured in from her loved ones. Heading the chain of birthday greetings was (no points for guessing) Neha Dhupia's husband and actor Angad Bedi. The actor's first post for Neha Dhupia was a super cute set of pictures, in which he can be seen planting a kiss on the birthday girl's cheeks. Cherry on the cake were his words that read: "To the Mrs... My pillar of strength. Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl." In his post, Angad made a reference to Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha, the fifth season of which soon be releasing.

Check out Angad Bedi's post here:

Sharing a picture of water baby Neha Dhupia chilling in a pool, Angad Bedi wrote in his caption: "What a hottie. It's your birthday, girl." Take a look at the post here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi recently featured in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

In terms of movies, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She currently features as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.