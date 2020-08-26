Meet Neha Dhupia's Cheer Squad For No Filter Neha 5 'Home Edition'

Neha Dhupia in a promotional still for No Filter Neha 5. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Actress Neha Dhupia is all set with the fifth season of her celebrity talk show No Filter Neha, which was filmed during lockdown (due to the coronavirus pandemic). The 39-year-old actress shared a promo of the show on Tuesday and today, she shared a short video of her actor husband Angad Bedi and one-year-old daughter Mehr preparing for the promotion of the show. In the video, Angad Bedi can be seen teaching Mehr to say, "No Filter Neha season 5" and after a couple of retakes, she says, "Season 5." No Filter Neha 5 is a special 'Home Edition,' in which Neha Dhupia interviewed celebrities on Zoom call at their respective homes.

Neha Dhupia shared the promo of No Filter Neha 5 on Instagram revealing a part of her guest list, which included actors Rana Daggubati, Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar and Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Kabir Khan, and cricketers Kapil Dev and Rahul Dravid. In the promo, Rana Daggubati, who married Miheeka Bajaj earlier this month, talked about his honeymoon plan post COVID, Kabir Khan recounted BTS stories from the filming of his upcoming movie '83 while Saif Ali Khan discussed his autobiography.

Neha Dhupia captioned the post: "5 years of unfiltered fun. 5 years of your favourite celebrity talk show. No Filter Neha season 5 Home Edition is finally here. Join us every week as we bring down the roof - of our very own homes, of course."

