Trending: The Advice Neena Gupta Would Give Her Younger Self

Neena Gupta shared this picture.

Actress Neena Gupta is trending for several reasons, one of which is her answer to a question - "The advice she would give her younger self" - asked by actress Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha (she shared the promo of the fifth season on Instagram today). Answering Neha's question, the Badhaai Ho actress said, "Focus on work, not men." Neena Gupta dated former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the Eighties when she had only started her Bollywood journey. Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Viv Richards in 1989. Neena Gupta features in upcoming Netflix series Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionalised version of the designer's life in which Masaba and her mother Neena Gupta play versions of themselves but more on that later.

Neha Dhupia shared the promo of No Filter Neha and wrote, "5 years of unfiltered fun. 5 years of your favourite celebrity talk show. No Filter Neha Season 5 at Home Edition is finally here. Join us every week as we bring down the roof - of our very own homes, of course!" Apart from Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia also interviews Rana Daggubati, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Aditya Roy Kapur, Saif Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Watch the promo here:

Back to the reasons why Neena Gupta is ruling the list of trends on Tuesday - A promotional song from Masaba Masaba featuring the actress dropped on the Internet today. Titled Aunty Kisko Bola, the song is flamboyant and sassy.

Watch here:

Masaba Masaba provides a playful and fictional peek into the lives of Masaba and Neena Gupta as they make their marks on the fashion industry and Bollywood, respectively. The show premieres on August 28.