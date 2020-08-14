Masaba Masaba Trailer: Netflix Show Is As Vibrant As Masaba's Designs (Bonus - Neena Gupta)

Masaba and Neena Gupta in Masaba Masaba. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Masaba and Neena Gupta play versions of themselves in the show

It's a semi-fictional story which gives a sneak peek into their lives

Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair

The trailer of designer Masaba's new show Masaba Masaba is the best thing on the Internet today. The Netflix original show is a semi-fictionalised version of the designer's life in which Masaba and her mother Neena Gupta play versions of themselves. Masaba Masaba provides a playful and fictional peek into their lives in the fashion industry and Bollywood. This is Masaba's acting debut - Neena Gupta's genes help - and the show appears to be as vibrant as her designs. Masaba plays the role of an aspiring fashion designer (Masaba) who journeys to the top only to deal with its fragile power structure. After a definitive failure, she returns with a bang. Backed by Neena Gupta (who plays her mom Neena Gupta), whose comic timing is impeccable. In a bonus, Masaba's rumoured boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra, also features on the show.

The trailer of Masaba Masaba briefly shares the different facets of the designer's life - a romantic relationship she hopes for and of course, plagiarism and the issue of first copies in the fashion industry. In a local market, Masaba comes across one of her prints and when she enquires about it the shopkeeper says, "It's imported... It's a Masaba print." She furiously asks him, "And who is Masaba?" The response she receives is both infuriating and hilarious.

Take a look at the trailer to see what happened next:

Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair (writer of Wake Up Sid and director of Gippi) and produced by Ashvini Yardi. Masaba Masaba also features Pooja Bedi and Rytasha Rathore in pivotal roles. Director Farah Khan and actress Kiara Advani make special appearances in the show.

Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and cricketer Viv Richards. She owns the fashion label The House Of Masaba.