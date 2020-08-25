What Rana Daggubati Said About Honeymoon Plans Post COVID

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj. (Image courtesy: ranadaggubati)

Highlights Rana Daggubati talked about his honeymoon plan on No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia filmed the new season of the show on Zoom call

"No Filter Neha season 5 at Home Edition is finally here," she said

Actor Rana Daggubati is one of the guests on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha 5 where he was asked about his plans for his honeymoon. Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad earlier this month. There wedding was attended by no more than 30 people as per the government guidelines for weddings held during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the promo, Neha Dhupia asks Rana Daggubati, "What's the plan for the honeymoon once the lockdown opens up? Where are you headed?" to which he replies: "If it were not for this, then I would have been in in Amsterdam... I like art."

After hosting four successful seasons of No Filter Neha, the actress filmed an entire season interviewing celebrities on Zoom calls from their respective homes. She wrote, "5 years of unfiltered fun. 5 years of your favourite celebrity talk show. No Filter Neha season 5 at Home Edition is finally here. Join us every week as we bring down the roof - of our very own homes, of course!" Apart from Rana Daggubati, Neha Dhupia interviewed Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur And Bhumi Pednekar.

Watch the promo of No Filter Neha 5 here:

Rana Daggubati, best-known for his role in the Baahubali series, married Miheeka Bajaj, owner of founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio. Their wedding was attended by family members and close friends.