Miheeka Bajaj's Post For Husband Rana Daggubati Will Turn You Into Mush. Bonus: More Wedding Pics

Hello there, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The new bride filled up her Instagram with stunning photos from her wedding diaries, with each album accompanied by appreciation posts for her loved ones. For husband Rana Daggubati, Miheeka wrote a heart-touching note and attached it to a few of her favourite wedding memories: "My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I've ever dreamt of and so much more! You make me a better person in life. I love you!" read her note. In the photos, Miheeka and Rana can be seen sharing loved-up moments during their wedding festivities. Here, take a look:

Miheeka also dedicated a message to her brother Samarth Bajaj: "My rock of Gibraltar," she captioned this photo from her mehendi ceremony.

For her mother Bunty Bajaj, Miheeka wrote: "Always has my back!"

Miheeka's dad appreciation post was also equally adorable: "Daddy's girl forever!"

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati's wedding took place in Hyderabad on August 8, which had a guest list of about 30 names, keeping social distancing rules in mind. Rana Daggubati's cousin actor Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the festivities. Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati's wedding was preceded by dreamy mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in May, attended by only a few family members.Miheeka is an entrepreneur and runs the interior designing and event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio. She studied Interior Designing at Chelsea University. Rana Daggubati is best-known for portraying the character of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali series of films.