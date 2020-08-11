How Miheeka Bajaj And Rana Daggubati's Other Friends Attended The Socially-Distanced Wedding

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka at their haldi ceremony. (Image courtesy: ranadaggubati)

Highlights Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8

No more than 30 people attended the wedding

VR has to be the coolest way to attend weddings in 2020: Lakshmi Manchu

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding in Hyderabad had no more than 30 attendees but their close friends and relatives still got to be a part of their big day because of LifeVR, a south Indian company which specialises in live streaming concerts, corporate events and of course, weddings. The guest list for the wedding was limited due to the restriction on the number of people at a social gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of virtual reality, actors Lakshmi Manchu, Anil Ravipudi and Nani could be a part of the Daggubati-Bajaj wedding. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms, not everyone could attend. But this didn't stop Nani from experiencing the end of an iconic bachelor - the wedding of the year," read a post by LifeVR, which also included a picture of the actor looking inside a VR box.

Lakshmi Manchu, who was also a part of the wedding virtually, wrote, "Congratulations, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka... I must say, I had the most comfortable time attending your wedding! VR has to be the coolest way to attend weddings in 2020!"

Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios on August 8 in the presence of their family members. Miheeka looked spectacular in Anamika Khanna while Rana Daggubati looked superb in a traditional outfit. Here are pictures from their wedding:

Rana Daggubati, son of eminent film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, is known for his roles in movies such as the Baahubali series, The Ghazi Attack and Baby. Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio.