Alia, Shaheen And Mahesh Bhatt Made Soni Razdan's Birthday Extra Special

On Soni Razdan's 64th birthday, her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt shared greetings on their respective Instagram profiles, on Sunday. Alia shared a perfect picture with her mom and she added an equally adorable caption to her post. "They say - when you're looking at your mother you're looking at the purest love you'll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa... I love you so, so much," she wrote. In the picture, Alia can be seen dressed in a pink outfit, while Soni Razdan wore a white dress for her special day. Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture from Soni Razdan's birthday festivities, which also features Mahesh Bhatt.

Sharing a quote by Washington Irving, Shaheen Bhatt wrote: "A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts."

Later in her note, Shaheen Bhatt added, "Happy Birthday to the moral, emotional and geographical centre of our family." She signed off the post saying, "I love you." Check out Shaheen's posts here:

Posting a picture with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen wrote: "We haven't posted a selfie together in a while but we're still very cute just to keep you updated."

Soni Razdan is best-known for her performances in films like Trikaal, Mandi, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, No Fathers In Kashmir, Yours Truly and Raazi, in which she co-starred with her daughter Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about dealing with depression.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and sister Pooja Bhatt. The actress' upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.