Here's How Soni Razdan Made Husband Mahesh Bhatt's Birthday Special

On filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 72nd birthday, his wife, actress Soni Razdan, shared an adorable post on Instagram. She posted a photograph of the director and borrowed a line from William Shakespeare's play Antony And Cleopatra to wish him in the most special way. In her birthday note, Soni Razdan wrote: "Happy birthday, sweetheart! Age cannot wither you, nor custom stale your infinite variety ... may you keep inspiring us with your wisdom and good sense. And so much more..." Reacting to Soni Razdan's post, celebrities such as Neena Gupta and Ahana Kumra also wished the filmmaker in the comments section.

Soni Razdan married to Mahesh Bhatt in 1986. The couple are parents to actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen, who launched a book on her battle with depression in 2018. Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran, with whom he has daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Soni Razdan has featured in a number of films such as such as Trikaal, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Ahista Ahista, Khamosh, Gumrah, Saathi, Shootout at Wadala, Yours Truly and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. She was last seen in Hrithik Roshan's War.

Mahesh Bhatt is a director, producer as well as a screenwriter. He has worked on several critically-acclaimed films like Saaransh, Naam, Kabzaa, Awaargi, Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. He has produced films such as Papa Kehte Hai, Tamanna, Dushman, Zakhm, Sangharsh, Gunaah and many others. His last film Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, recently released on Disney+Hotstar.