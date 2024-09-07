<i>Dominic And The Ladies' Purse</i>: Mammootty Shares Film's First Look On His Birthday

Happy Birthday, Mammootty. The legend turns 73 today. To mark the special occasion, the actor unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film Dominic And The Ladies' Purse. In the poster, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty is seen wearing a bathrobe and flip-flops. We can also spot a carrom board, which is used as an evidence board, hanging on the wall behind him. It features pictures of people and some sticky notes, pointing towards the plot involving a criminal investigation. We can spot a cat in the room and a ladies' handbag lying on the floor. “Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' purse, Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Produced by Mammootty Kampany,” read the text attached to the post.

On Mammootty's birthday, his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, shared a special post on Instagram. In the snap, the father-son duo can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles while looking away from the camera. Dulquer also penned an elaborate note to wish his father. He wrote, “Of late I've realised that the best of friends never have any photos together. Cause their moments together are too precious and fun to even think of wasting time posing or taking selfies.”

“Increasingly so, each year it's become tradition for us to take pictures for me to post on your birthday Pa. Somehow neither of our phones seem to ever have any pictures of the both of us. But now I feel like I've understood why that is. Wishing my bestie, my hero, my father the happiest birthday !!” Dulquer Salmaan added.

In addition to Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, Mammootty will soon appear in Deeno Dennis' Malayalam film Bazooka. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, where he made a guest appearance. Nag Ashwin's mythological sci-fi drama featured Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. Dulquer has Aakasam Lo Oka Tara in the line-up.