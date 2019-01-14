On Liam Hemsworth's Birthday, Miley Cyrus Lists Her 'Favourite Things About Her Favourite Dude'

Miley Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth (Image courtesy mileycyrus)

Highlights "How lucky I am to share a life with someone so real," wrote Miley Cyrus "I love how you always try things your way," she added Miley ended the note by thanking Liam for giving her the "happiest days"

On husband Liam Hemsworth's 29th birthday, Miley Cyrus posted a heartwarming lengthy message on social media. In her post, Miley detailed some of her most "favourite things" about Liam, whom she has known for almost 10 years now. "When we met you were 19. Today, you are 29. I thought I could share some of my favourite things about my favourite dude in honour of this very special day. The way you look at me, the way you look at your family, your friends, at strangers, at life. The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look at the bad news. I love how you always try things your way, but are never too proud to ask for help. (Yes, I've noticed and taken note, I'm a work in progress)," read an excerpt from Miley Cyrus' post for Liam.

Miley, who got married to Liam in a private ceremony last year, wrote about the things she loves doing together. "I love watching The Sandlot with you. I love laying in the bed late at night looking for recipes, only going to sleep so that we can wake up and make breakfast together while having a hot cup of coffee. I love lying on the couch eating Chinese when we're hungover from the night before. I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so real," the note further read.

Miley Cyrus ended the post by thanking Liam for giving her the "happiest days of her life". "If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn't be building more walls but bridges. You and me baby... let's take this dark place head on and shine through with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," Miley wrote.

HBD 2 Da Hubz A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2019 at 8:29pm PST

Miley and Liam got married on December 23 last year and confirmed their wedding by sharing pictures from the ceremony on social media. The couple met for the first time on the sets of The Last Song, which released in 2009.

My love A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 26, 2018 at 3:03pm PST

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got engaged in 2012. However, after a year, they separated. They couple reunited after a span of three years in 2015.