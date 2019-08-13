What Liam Hemsworth Says About Split From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus at a film screening. (Image courtesy: liamhemsworth)

Reports of singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth's split featured in headlines over the weekend and now, the Isn't It Romantic actor posted his official statement on Instgaram saying that neither has he commented about the split nor will he speak to the press about the separation as it is a 'private matter.' Liam's statement comes days after Daily Mail reported that when asked about his side of the story, the 29-year-old actor apparently said, "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it mate." On Tuesday, Liam wrote on Instagram, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were married for less than a year.

Over the weekend, Miley's spokesperson issued a statement to People magazine saying, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers... Please respect their process and privacy."

The Internet first suspected trouble in Miley and Liam's relationship after, the Wrecking Ball singer was photographed without her wedding ring in a picture on her Instagram page.

On of Miley and Liam's last public appearances was at the 2019 Met Gala and before that Miley substituted for Liam at the world premiere of Isn't It Romantic, after the actor fell sick before the event.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met and fell in love on the sets of Nicholas Sparks' 2009 movie The Last Song. They broke-up and mended their relationship several times till 2018, when they got married around Christmas.

