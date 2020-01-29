Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Officially Divorced: Reports

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separated last year (courtesy liamhemsworth)

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus and Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth are reportedly officially divorced, stated TMZ. Miley and Liam married on December 23, 2018 and split after a few months of marriage in August last year. TMZ reports they have been granted divorce recently and it was a "quick" one without months of hassle as the ex-couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding. "Miley and Liam have no kids, she's keeping their pets and our sources say there's a prenup, which makes dividing property a helluva lot easier," stated the TMZ report. Fox News reported that Miley and Liam had worked out their divorce settlement in December.

As media reports reached out Liam and Miley for a confirmation of the split last year, the singer's representative told international tabloids: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who were together for a decade, announced their separation in emotional posts in August last year. "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and love," wrote the Isn't It Romantic actor.

In her post, Miley Cyrus dismissed reports that her eight-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended because she cheated: "What I cannot accept is that I'm lying to cover up a crime I have not committed... I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," read a part of her statement.

After the split, Miley Cyrus is rumoured to be dating Australian singer Cody Simpson while Liam Hemsworth has been seeing model Gabriella Brooks.