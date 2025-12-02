Is Miley Cyrus Engaged To Boyfriend Maxx Morando? Her Diamond Ring At <i>Avatar</i> Premiere Sparks Buzz

Miley Cyrus has set the internet buzzing once again - this time with whispers of a possible engagement. The singer, who has been dating musician Maxx Morando, fuelled speculation after the two made a striking appearance at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles, where fans spotted a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand.

A Ring That Started The Conversation

The rumours began the moment Miley and Morando walked the red carpet at Hollywood's iconic Dolby Theatre. The Grammy-winner was photographed cosying up to her partner before the two headed inside for the screening. As images made their way across social media, fans quickly noticed the sizeable diamond ring resting on her left ring finger - a detail that was hard to miss.

Interestingly, the ring had already made a quiet debut days earlier. It first appeared on Miley's Instagram as part of her birthday celebrations on November 23, where it caught the attention of her followers.

The gold-band ring re-emerged at the premiere, where Miley seemed to give it its moment under the spotlight. Although neither Miley nor Morando has confirmed any engagement, the speculation only intensified after Morando's father reportedly congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando



Congratulations @MileyCyrus 💍🖤 pic.twitter.com/kc3zJ5tEiv — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) December 2, 2025

A Private Romance In The Public Eye

Miley and Morando's relationship began in 2021 after they were introduced on a blind date. Though the couple kept things low-key initially, they confirmed their romance the following year. Their appearances together remain rare, making their red carpet moment at the Avatar premiere all the more significant.

For the evening, Miley stunned in a dramatic black gown, featuring a strapless sequin bodice and a voluminous ruffled skirt. Morando complemented her look in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Beyond his relationship with Miley, he is also closely tied to the James Cameron film - having penned the ballad Dream As One for the project.

While the couple appear content keeping their love life largely private, Miley's past - particularly her marriage to Liam Hemsworth - continues to draw public interest. The former pair wed in December 2019 after years of an on-off relationship, but separated just eight months later. Their divorce was finalised after 13 months of marriage.

