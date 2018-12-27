Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Married. See Pics

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth photographed during their wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Yes, Miley Cyrus got married to Liam Hemsworth over the weekend. The couple confirmed their wedding by sharing fabulous pictures from the ceremony on social media. The wedding took place on December 23. In the pictures, Miley and Liam can be seen hugging each other. She wore an off-white satin gown while he complemented her in a black suit and a white shirt. "My love," the 28-year-old actor captioned his post, adding a heart emoticon. The couple met nearly a decade ago on the set of their film The Last Song and that's how the 26-year-old singer described a picture of them from the wedding. "10 years later," she wrote. "This is probably our one millionth kiss...," read Miley's caption for a picture of them kissing each other.

Earlier this week, several international websites reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have got married, after their friend Conrad Carr shared pictures (from what appeared to be a wedding function) on his Instagram story. The pictures, in which the couple have been photographed in front of a cake, along with others, quickly went viral and were also shared by fan clubs. 'Mr and Mrs' balloons were also used in the background.

YALL DID MILEY AND LIAM JUST GET MARRIED pic.twitter.com/zaen02g7gs — (@mileyoutdid) December 24, 2018

In November, they completely lost their home in California due to the wildfires. Miley later tweeted she and Hemsworth were safe. According to People Magazine, their wedding took place at another home owned by Miley in Franklin, Tennessee. "They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn't make the fire, they have been living at Miley's Tennessee house," a source close to the singer told People.

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got engaged in 2012. However, after a year, they separated. They reunited in 2015.