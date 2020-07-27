On Kriti Sanon's Birthday, Sister Nupur Shares Priceless Pics And A Heart-Warming Note

Nupur Sanon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nupursanon)

Happy birthday, Kriti Sanon! The actress turned 30 on Monday and on the occasion, the sweetest birthday wish came from her sister, actress Nupur Sanon. For her sister, Nupur picked priceless throwback pictures, including some from their childhood album, and accompanied it with a lengthy heart-warming note, in which she expressed why she "adores" Kriti Sanon very much. "Happy birthday love/life Kriti Sanon. We were never really taught to be one. A team! But we've been one always. We somehow held each other's hand a lot more stronger. Each time...Just...If there's one woman I absolutely adore...it's you. And I have my reasons beyond the sisterly bias!" Nupur Sanon wrote.

"I haven't seen you change Krits! Just seen you evolve into a better person but I haven't seen you change one bit in terms of your human side, emotions, values, morals, thought process and so much more...and it has been absolutely beautiful to be a part of this loving journey... watching you grow but still seeing the same innocence, same little kriti (our doll)," she added.

In her post, Nupur also expressed her love for Kriti with these words: "I love you more than anyone in this world. More than that...I respect you. You have the most beautiful, purest heart, Krits. You've always been the 'right' one. On your special day...all I want is happiness for you. Praying for you to get back all the love and care you've only and only given to this world and so much more! You deserve the best in everything."

The album that Nupur Sanon shared comprises pictures of the duo playing together in their childhood, as well as, recent photos of them making goofy faces for the camera.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Panipat. The actress' next project is Laxman Utekar's film Mimi.