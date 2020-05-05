Pics From Kriti And Nupur Sanon's 'Squishy Quarantine' Are Too Cute To Miss

Nupur Sanon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nupursanon )

Kriti and Nupur Sanon are one of the Bollywood's cutest siblings and Nupur's latest entry on Instagram proves it. The actress, who made her debut in the film industry with B Praak's music video Filhall, shared a set of adorable pictures of herself and Kriti, in which the duo can be seen having a quality time in their home. The photos will surely give you sibling goals. In one of the pictures, they can be seen making goofy faces while in another, Nupur can be seen giving a peck on Kriti's hair. Sharing the pictures, Nupur Sanon wrote: "Squishy quarantine."

Take a look at the pictures of Kriti and Nupur Sanon here:

Kriti Sanon's quarantine diaries include many cute pictures of hers and her pet dogs. Last week, she posted a photograph, in which she could be seen enjoying the sunrise with her "sunshines." Here's how Kriti captioned her post: "Happiness is a pretty simple word... You just need to know where to derive it from. #MorningWithMySunshines "

On the work front, Kriti Sanon made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Heropanti. She has featured in a number of films since 2014 such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4. Kriti was last seen in the period film Panipat, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. Kriti will play the role of a surrogate mother in the film.

Nupur Sanon, on the other hand, was last seen in Filhall alongside Akshay Kumar.