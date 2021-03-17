On It, Janhvi Kapoor: BRB, Finding The 'Exceptions' You Asked For

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram entry is a whole mood in itself. To begin with, the actress can be seen posing at a stunning location. Lush green hills in the backdrop - check. Bath tub - check. Sass - check. Oh, we totally forgot about her t-shirt which made quite a statement. In the picture, which appears to be from a photoshoot of sorts, the actress can be seen dressed in a t-shirt, the text on which reads, "Everyone is annoying." Her expression says it all. The Dhadak actress accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Lmk if you find any exceptions." Janhvi's fans might not have found the so-called "exceptions" she asked for but what they did find was a stash of heart emojis that filled up the comments section of her post.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy.

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix. This year, she starred in Roohi, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.