Roohi Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Makes Rs 8.73 Crore

Roohi Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Roohi released on Thursday

It also stars Varun Sharma

The film has been directed by Hardik Mehta

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's new film Roohi, which released on Thursday, "gathered momentum" ahead of the weekend. The film might earn more than Rs 10 crore by the end of this weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Roohi collected Rs 3.42 crore on Saturday, thus pushing the total to Rs 8.73 crore. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Roohi gathers momentum as the weekend sets in... Multiplexes are key contributors... Substantial growth on Saturday gives hope... Double-digit *extended* opening weekend is confirmed... Thursday 3.06 crore [#MahaShivratri], Friday 2.25 crore, Saturday 3.42 crore. Total: Rs 8.73 crore. India business." Take a look:

#Roohi gathers momentum as the weekend sets in... Multiplexes are key contributors... Substantial growth on Sat gives hope... Double-digit *extended* opening weekend is confirmed... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr. Total: 8.73 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2021

The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, was earlier titled Rooh Afza and then Roohi Afzana, before the makers zeroed in on Roohi.

Roohi failed to impress film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Janhvi Kapoor has to literally jump out of her skin - or, to be more precise, disappear behind heavy prosthetic layers - to play this woman with a split personality. But it seems it isn't mere variable mental states that she is dealing with. She is also a mudiya pairi, literally a churail whose feet point backwards. She makes her presence felt by whisking away a new bride when the husband dozes off on the wedding night."

Roohi is a follow-up to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 2018 film Stree and the film revolves around the story of Roohi, a witch who abducts brides during their honeymoon. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, two small-town boys, take up the responsibility to save the brides but get stuck in a forest with Roohi (Janhvi).