On Ira Khan's Candid Pic, Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Has This To Say

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @khan.ira)

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan often grabs headlines for her PDA moments with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Ira has now found a spot on the list of trends on the Internet. Reason? Her latest Instagram upload. On Monday, Ira posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting on stairs in an open area. She is looking away from the camera. Going by the photo, it appears to have been clicked late evening. Ira dedicated her caption to her Instagram followers. She wrote, "Hi, how are you?"

Many Instagram users reacted to her post in the comment section. A comment read, "Fine aap kaisi ho (How are you)?" An Instagram user thanked Ira for checking in on her fans and wrote, "Pretty good...thanks alot for asking."

Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare dropped a comment on her post. He wrote, "Hi" and added an awestruck emoji and a red heart emoji.

A week ago, Ira Khan dedicated her Instagram post to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. On May 31, Ira shared a beautiful montage video of herself and Nupur on the platform and wrote a mushy caption for her "dream boy" as she calls him in the post. In her caption, the 24-year-old star kid wrote, "You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!"

"I love you ya," Nupur wrote in the comment section.

Ira Khan often treats her Instafam to glimpses of her love diaries. See a few more posts of the couple.

Ira Khan has been dating Nupur Shikhare for a while now. Nupur is her fitness trainer. Ira was earlier in a relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani, a musician.

In terms of work, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea in 2019.