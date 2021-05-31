Ira Khan's Mushy Post For 'Dream Boy' Nupur Shikhare Is Everything

Ira Khan with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. (Image courtesy: @khan.ira)

Our Monday turned better, all thanks to Ira Khan. Ira, who is dating her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, has been head-over-heels in love with him. We aren't claiming it, her latest Instagram post says it all. The 24-year-old star kid posted a montage video of herself and Nupur on the platform, as she takes us on a journey of their relationship. The clip features a few pictures of the couple along with their friends. In the video, Ira and Nupur can be seen enjoying some priceless moments with each other. They are also posing with their friends in a few photos. From celebrating birthdays and romantic dinner dates to enjoying champagne by the pool and exercising together, we see all the glimpses in the clip.

While it is a treat to watch the video, Ira's mushy caption for her "dream boy" Nupur also deserves your attention. She wrote, "You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!"

Nupur Shikhare reacted to her post. He wrote, "I love you ya." Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped two black heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare reshared Ira's video on his Instagram handle. In the caption, Nupur tagged Ira and added a red heart emoji along with an anchor emoji.

For the unversed, Nipur Shikare has an 'anchor' tattoo on his arm, courtesy his girlfriend Ira Khan. Last year, Ira had made the tattoo and posted its glimpses on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote, "Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks Nupur Shikhare for trusting me...Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career."

Ira Khan frequently treats everyone to glimpses of her relationship diaries on her Instagram handle. In April, Ira had posted a video of herself and Nupur on the platform. The star kid can be seen practising kick-boxing with her "Popeye" (Nupur), as she says in the post. She wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing? Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack."

Ira Khan has been dating Nupur Shikhare for a while now. She made her relationship official in February this year. Born to Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea in 2019. Junaid Khan is Ira's brother.