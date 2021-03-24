On Hina Khan's Instagram Palette - Beach And Some Sunshine

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hello there, Hina Khan! The TV star is making every day of her Maldives vacation count and how. The actress has been sharing stunning pictures from her holiday in the island nation - day after day. Her latest one is all about beach and some sunshine. In the latest set of pictures shared by Hina, she can be seen smiling with all her heart. Her smile says it all, no caption needed. Hina can be seen dressed in printed swimwear, which she perfect accessorised with an oversized hat and clout goggles. See the pictures shared by Hina here:

Hina Khan added hues of orange blossom and her sunshine smile to the deep blue waters of Maldives. Sharing pictures from her OOTD, Hina Khan wrote: "I am a toes in the sand kinda gurl."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Hina Khan is giving us major vacation goals with these pictures. Check them out:

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was last seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.