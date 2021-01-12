What Hina Khan Wrote After Completing '12 Glorious Years' In Showbiz

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy realhinakhan)

Hina Khan, who became a household name with the TV show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, completed 12 years in the entertainment industry on Tuesday. The actress shared a video on social media, which showcased her extensive journey from TV shows to films and her big Cannes debut. An emotional Hina Khan shared a long note along with her post and she wrote: "When life gives you lemons... Don't wait to make that lemonade but what if you can't differentiate between lemons and oranges? I probably had the potential and did jump on to grab the opportunity the first time I was offered but I never planned on it. I have always been instinctively spontaneous."

In her note, Hina Khan stated that her successful career could be attributed to a "mix of courage, consistency and competitiveness." She added, "But it was the mix of courage, consistency and competitiveness that made me choose the right fit for my career at every single step and I cannot elaborate enough. Words would not do justice to the respect and gratitude that I have for all the people who have liked my craft, appreciated my work and encouraged me to persistently pursuit my passion."

Hina Khan signed off her post saying, "The completion of 12 years into this journey is not just a celebration of all the projects I managed to do or the achievements that became iconic landmarks. It is also about the warmth and bond that I have with you... My appreciators, my fans. I am nothing without this invaluable encouragement and you make it worthwhile... Every single day ...and I hope to always have that special connection with all of you." She added the hashtag #12GloriousYears to her post.

The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Hina Khan featured as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress was last seen in Wishlist, which she also produced.