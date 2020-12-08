Hina Khan's Maldivian Blues Are The Only Kind We Like

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy realhinakhan)

Hina Khan is making Maldives look so good. The actress shared a few more posts from her holiday on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. The 33-year-old actress, who flew to the island country a few weeks ago, has actively been posting pictures from her vacation there. In one of the pictures shared by Hina on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, she can be seen chilling in the blue waters of Maldives. In the pictures, Hina can be seen wearing a bikini as she poses by the beach. She added the caption: "Vibes," to one of her posts. The actress is giving us serious vacation goals.

Take a look at Hina Khan's pictures here:

Hina Khan's vacation wardrobe is a mix of printed kaftans, bright swimsuits and OTT accessories. Here are some of her holiday looks from Maldives that we loved:

On Tuesday, the actress announced her next project titled Wishlist. Hina, who stars in the film and has also produced it with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, shared the video and she wrote: "With great pride and joy, I present to you my next film and our (Rocky Jaiswal and mine) first venture as producers. Wishlist - A film that cherishes the beginnings and ends equally is here to inspire you all. On December 11, watch our film on MX Player.

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year. Hina Khan was last seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.