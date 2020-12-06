Another Day, Another Pic From Hina Khan's Maldives Vacation

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy realhinakhan)

Pictures from Hina Khan's holiday keep getting better and better. The actress, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, has been actively sharing stunning pictures on her Instagram profile day-after-day. On Saturday night, the TV star shared a stunning shot, in which she can be seen dressed in a blue bikini with white polka dots. She wore a printed cape of sorts and perfectly accessorised her look with a white hat and white-rimmed sunglasses. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Hina Khan's latest entry is burning up Instagram and the comments section of her post was filled up with fire emojis.

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here:

ICYMI, here are some more pictures from Hina Khan's Maldives vacation:

Hina Khan became a household name after starring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year. Hina Khan featured as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress was last seen in the web-series Damaged 2.