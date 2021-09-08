On Grand Aaji Asha Bhosle's 88th Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor Posts Epic Fam-Jam Photo

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor never misses a birthday, especially when it's her grand aaji Asha Bhosle's 88th birthday celebrations. On Wednesday, Asha Bhosle celebrated her 88th birthday with family members and a glimpse of the get-together was shared by actress Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram. Shraddha's post is a fam-jam moment starring her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, and brother Siddhanth, among other relatives. Asha Bhosle takes the center stage in the photo. "Happy birthday dearest Asha aaie," Shraddha added this cute little birthday wish for her grand aaji.

For those who need a refresher, Shraddha's mom Shivangi Kolhapure's sisters are actresses Padmini and Tejaswini Kolhapure. They are daughters of classical singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, a cousin of Lata, Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Here's how Shraddha Kapoor took us inside Asha Bhosle's 88th birthday celebrations:

Meanwhile, singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, 98, wished sister Asha Bhosle with this adorable throwback. In her birthday wish written in Hindi, Lata Mangeshkar described Asha Bhosle as a "versatile singer" and sent her loads of good wishes and blessings. Here, take a look:

Earlier this year, Asha Bhosle was honoured with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2020. During Asha Bhosle's illustrious career for over seven decades, the singing legend has thousands of songs to her credit. Asha Bhosle's resume as two National Awards - in 1981 for Dil Cheez Kya Hain from Umrao Jaan and in 1986 for Mera Kuch Samaan from Ijaazat. Ash Bhosle was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001.