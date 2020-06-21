On Father's Day, Ajay Devgn's Emotional Tribute To Father Veeru Devgn

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy ajaydevgn)

On father's day, Ajay Devgn shared a behind the scenes picture from one of his films with father Veeru Devgn and accompanied it with a warm note. In the monochrome picture, Veeru Devgn can be seen sitting while Ajay Devgn can be seen smiling with all his heart. Veeru Devgan died due to age-related illness on May 27, 2019. Sharing the throwback picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved." He also added the hashtag #happyfathersday to his post. Take a look:

A few weeks back, Ajay Devgn shared a moving tribute for father Veeru Devgn on his first death anniversary. Ajay shared a video collage featuring multiple pictures of himself with his dad and wrote, "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me-quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring." Read his post here:

Veeru Devgan was a veteran action director, who directed action sequences in over 80 films, mainly in the nineties. He also ventured into film direction with the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Monisha Koirala.

Last year on teacher's day, Ajay Devgn remembered father Veeru Devgn for the "invaluable life lessons." Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture of himself with his dad and wrote, "My father, My guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons."

Veeru Devgan has also acted in a couple of films such as Kranti, Sourabh and Singhasan. The father-son duo has worked together in films such as Ishq, Jaan, Haqeeqat, Dilwale, Divya Shakti, Jigar and Phool Aur Kaante.